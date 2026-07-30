Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $544.23 Million Stake in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628,945 shares of the company's stock after selling 89,115 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.52% of McKesson worth $544,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get McKesson alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company's stock worth $7,119,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $2,481,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McKesson by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,526 shares of the company's stock worth $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 2,069.6% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the company's stock worth $36,839,000 after purchasing an additional 42,840 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $890.23 on Thursday. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $637.00 and a one year high of $999.00. The company has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $786.82 and a 200-day moving average of $839.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $96.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 345.35%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This is an increase from McKesson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. McKesson's payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $1,012.00 to $989.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on McKesson from $945.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on McKesson from $1,050.00 to $925.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on McKesson from $925.00 to $812.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on McKesson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $962.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCK

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.27, for a total value of $513,953.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,592.36. This trade represents a 23.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 133 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.00, for a total value of $101,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 632 shares in the company, valued at $482,848. This trade represents a 17.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,748 shares of company stock worth $22,262,035. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McKesson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McKesson wasn't on the list.

While McKesson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here