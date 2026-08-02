Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $55.59 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,378 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 228,579 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.39% of Tyler Technologies worth $55,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bayban bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $543.00 to $491.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $456.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tyler Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tyler Technologies acquired CODY Systems, a public-safety software provider. The deal expands Tyler’s government technology portfolio and could create additional cross-selling and recurring-revenue opportunities. Tyler Technologies Acquires CODY Systems

Tyler Technologies acquired CODY Systems, a public-safety software provider. The deal expands Tyler’s government technology portfolio and could create additional cross-selling and recurring-revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: BTIG maintained a Buy rating while lowering its price target to $400 from $420, and Piper Sandler maintained an Overweight rating while reducing its target to $491 from $543. Both targets still imply substantial upside based on the supplied reference price. Benzinga analyst updates

BTIG maintained a rating while lowering its price target to $400 from $420, and Piper Sandler maintained an rating while reducing its target to $491 from $543. Both targets still imply substantial upside based on the supplied reference price. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.08 per share exceeded consensus, while revenue increased 8.2% year over year. Management also highlighted record SaaS and total bookings, strong recurring-revenue growth, cloud momentum and healthy free cash flow. Tyler Technologies Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.08 per share exceeded consensus, while revenue increased 8.2% year over year. Management also highlighted record SaaS and total bookings, strong recurring-revenue growth, cloud momentum and healthy free cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its 2026 outlook of $12.95–$13.20 in earnings per share rather than raising guidance, while targeting 85% maintenance conversion to cloud by 2030. Cloud-living pilots are expected in 2027, with referenceable clients in 2028, indicating potential benefits are still several years away. Tyler outlines cloud-living pilots

Management reaffirmed its 2026 outlook of $12.95–$13.20 in earnings per share rather than raising guidance, while targeting 85% maintenance conversion to cloud by 2030. Cloud-living pilots are expected in 2027, with referenceable clients in 2028, indicating potential benefits are still several years away. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $645.1 million fell modestly short of estimates near $648 million. Investors appeared to view the earnings beat as insufficient for a premium-valued stock, particularly because management did not increase its full-year forecast. Tyler also announced a new $1.5 billion share-repurchase authorization, which supports the stock but may not offset near-term growth concerns. Why Tyler Technologies Stock Got Thrashed

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 4.0%

NYSE:TYL opened at $310.33 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.71 and a fifty-two week high of $621.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $304.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.53.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $647.95 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 13.36%.Tyler Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.950-13.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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