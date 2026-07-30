Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $599.31 Million Position in WEX Inc. $WEX

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,916,073 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 11.30% of WEX worth $599,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in WEX by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 237 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in WEX by 368.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 220 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 255.0% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in WEX by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 371 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Price Performance

WEX stock opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.36. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.29 and a 1 year high of $191.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $753.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.72 million. WEX had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 12.56%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. WEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 19.680-20.080 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 20,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,010,739.20. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James R. Groch acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.95 per share, for a total transaction of $214,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,566,953.15. The trade was a 9.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,277,935. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting WEX

Here are the key news stories impacting WEX this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI product launch strengthens commercial-fleet offering. WEX introduced SecureFuel, an AI-powered capability that uses fleet-card transaction data, real-time vehicle information and predictive models to identify and block potentially unauthorized fuel purchases before approval. The product could improve customer value, reduce fraud losses and support future revenue growth. WEX Introduces SecureFuel AI-Powered Fraud Prevention for Commercial Fleets

WEX introduced SecureFuel, an AI-powered capability that uses fleet-card transaction data, real-time vehicle information and predictive models to identify and block potentially unauthorized fuel purchases before approval. The product could improve customer value, reduce fraud losses and support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent operating performance exceeded expectations. WEX reported second-quarter revenue of $753.5 million, up 14.2% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $5.35 per share versus the $5.08 consensus estimate. The company also provided third-quarter earnings guidance of $5.45 to $5.65 per share and full-year guidance of $19.68 to $20.08, reinforcing the case for continued earnings growth.

WEX reported second-quarter revenue of $753.5 million, up 14.2% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $5.35 per share versus the $5.08 consensus estimate. The company also provided third-quarter earnings guidance of $5.45 to $5.65 per share and full-year guidance of $19.68 to $20.08, reinforcing the case for continued earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst view remains above the current trading level but is mixed. Mizuho reportedly lowered its WEX price target to $215 while maintaining its outlook. That target remains above the stock’s recent level, but the reduction indicates some caution about near-term valuation or growth assumptions. Mizuho cuts WEX stock price target to $215, maintains outlook

Mizuho reportedly lowered its WEX price target to $215 while maintaining its outlook. That target remains above the stock’s recent level, but the reduction indicates some caution about near-term valuation or growth assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Management is scheduled to meet investors. CFO Jagtar Narula will participate in Bank of America’s SMID Cap Executive Insights Event on August 11. The presentation could provide additional commentary on demand, SecureFuel adoption and 2026 guidance, but it is not an immediate financial catalyst. WEX to Participate in the Bank of America 2026 SMID Cap Executive Insights Event

CFO Jagtar Narula will participate in Bank of America’s SMID Cap Executive Insights Event on August 11. The presentation could provide additional commentary on demand, SecureFuel adoption and 2026 guidance, but it is not an immediate financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares. Chief Risk and Compliance Officer Ann Elena Drew sold 3,400 shares worth approximately $598,468, while Chief Accounting Officer Jennifer Kimball sold 1,183 shares worth about $208,859. Recent activity shows 24 insider sales versus one purchase over six months, which could raise concerns about insider confidence, although such transactions may also reflect personal financial planning.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WEX from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered WEX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of WEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $183.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEX

WEX Profile

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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