Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $64.54 Million Stock Position in ATS Corporation $ATS

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS - Free Report) by 166.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,297,214 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,435,375 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.34% of ATS worth $64,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ATS in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ATS in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ATS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATS in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ATS by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company's stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATS Price Performance

NYSE:ATS opened at $27.24 on Friday. ATS Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97.

ATS (NYSE:ATS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $535.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.43 million. ATS had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ATS Corporation will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered ATS from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on ATS from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ATS from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ATS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of ATS in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATS has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATS

About ATS

ATS Corporation NYSE: ATS is a Canada-based global provider of automation and energy solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, the company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of custom automation and test systems, as well as fluid handling and control products. Since its founding in 1978, ATS has focused on delivering integrated hardware and software solutions that help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) improve efficiency, quality and throughput across a range of industries.

Through its Automation segment, ATS develops bespoke assembly and testing platforms for sectors such as life sciences, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial equipment.

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