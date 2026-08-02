Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $69.26 Million Stock Holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMLX

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX - Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,986,073 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 520,201 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 4.48% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $69,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 954.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 433.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,267 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of -0.20. The company's 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 194,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,728.80. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.62.

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About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for rare and debilitating neurological diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on leveraging novel approaches to target cellular pathways implicated in neurodegeneration. Amylyx's research platform centers on small-molecule therapies designed to protect neurons and support cellular health in patients with conditions that currently have limited or no disease-modifying treatment options.

The company's lead product, AMX0035, is marketed under the trade name Relyvrio following U.S.

Further Reading

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