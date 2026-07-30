Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $729.10 Million Holdings in Aramark $ARMK

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,984,812 shares of the company's stock after selling 211,089 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 6.84% of Aramark worth $729,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aramark during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $63.00 to $70.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aramark from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARMK

Aramark Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. Aramark has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $58.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Aramark's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Aramark's payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark NYSE: ARMK is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark's offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

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