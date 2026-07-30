Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $809 Million Position in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,273,621 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 138,683 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 4.36% of Alliant Energy worth $808,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 33,978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,562 shares of the company's stock worth $69,792,000 after buying an additional 538,603 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company's stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,679 shares of the company's stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 23.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT stock opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $63.28 and a 52-week high of $78.81.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 18.58%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Alliant Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Alliant Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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