Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,676,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 99,256 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 10.71% of ICU Medical worth $345,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Amundi grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ICU Medical by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ICU Medical by 1,394.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $22,009,000 after buying an additional 159,011 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 40.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,447 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $303,623.76. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 19,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,596.80. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Greenberg sold 2,424 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $297,933.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,363.60. The trade was a 23.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICU Medical Stock Up 1.1%

ICU Medical stock opened at $168.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.11. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $170.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.15%.The firm had revenue of $525.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded ICU Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ICU Medical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ICUI

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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