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Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Loar logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Janus Henderson increased its Loar Holdings stake by 54% in the first quarter, adding 144,375 shares to own 411,900 shares valued at approximately $23.6 million. Several other major institutional investors also expanded their positions.
  • Loar reported quarterly EPS of $0.34, exceeding the $0.15 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 36.1% year over year to $156.1 million. The company issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $1.26 to $1.30.
  • LOAR shares opened at $71.94, with analysts maintaining a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $84.40. However, director Taiwo K. Danmola sold 35,000 shares for about $2.1 million.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR - Free Report) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,900 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 144,375 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.44% of Loar worth $23,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Loar by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,218,814 shares of the company's stock worth $490,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,297 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Loar by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,509,014 shares of the company's stock worth $201,031,000 after buying an additional 444,049 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loar by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,540 shares of the company's stock worth $172,281,000 after buying an additional 711,182 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Loar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,119,505 shares of the company's stock worth $144,126,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Loar by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,905,000 after acquiring an additional 288,095 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Loar

In other Loar news, Director Taiwo K. Danmola sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $2,120,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,289,188.74. This trade represents a 39.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loar Stock Up 5.1%

LOAR stock opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.33 and a beta of 0.57. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $83.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Loar had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LOAR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Loar from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Loar from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Loar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price objective on Loar in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Loar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Loar

About Loar

(Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Loar (NYSE:LOAR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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