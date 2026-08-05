Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in AZZ Inc. $AZZ

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ - Free Report) by 162.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,273 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 54,590 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.30% of AZZ worth $11,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in AZZ by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AZZ from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered AZZ from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AZZ from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AZZ from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZZ

AZZ Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE:AZZ opened at $152.65 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $147.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.98 and a 1-year high of $162.20.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.05. AZZ had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $448.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $434.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. AZZ's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. AZZ has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from AZZ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AZZ's payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

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