Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO - Free Report) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,615,569 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 687,129 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.49% of Arlo Technologies worth $22,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,198,707 shares of the company's stock worth $114,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,063 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 778.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,884,616 shares of the company's stock worth $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,156 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,678,880 shares of the company's stock worth $79,354,000 after buying an additional 1,082,443 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 69.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,298,000 after buying an additional 1,043,854 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 245.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the company's stock worth $16,642,000 after acquiring an additional 831,108 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 1.56. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $19.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.72 million. Arlo Technologies had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 5.47%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Arlo Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.17-0.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 65,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $1,020,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 499,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,848,194.50. The trade was a 11.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARLO

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc NYSE: ARLO is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

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