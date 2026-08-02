Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL - Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825,651 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 377,073 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 5.63% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $60,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COLL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,254 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $104,465,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,312,655 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 518,721 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 108,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $57.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $50.79. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.24. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 95.18%. The business had revenue of $193.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company's core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company's principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

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