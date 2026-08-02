Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. $CCSI

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI - Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,468,048 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 95,973 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 13.41% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $58,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCSI. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 716,585 shares of the company's stock worth $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 321,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $890,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 38,225 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCSI has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Consensus Cloud Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCSI

Insider Activity at Consensus Cloud Solutions

In other Consensus Cloud Solutions news, Director Elaine Healy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $947,839.66. This represents a 12.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company's stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Up 1.9%

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a return on equity of 5,736.13% and a net margin of 25.09%.The business had revenue of $88.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $87.34 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.530 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions NASDAQ: CCSI is a provider of cloud consulting and managed services focused on helping organizations accelerate digital transformation. The company specializes in designing, deploying and supporting cloud architectures that leverage leading public and private cloud platforms, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) environments. Its end-to-end approach encompasses strategy, implementation and ongoing optimization to align technology investments with business objectives.

The firm’s core offerings include cloud migration and deployment, application modernization, data analytics and cybersecurity solutions.

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