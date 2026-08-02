Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics $MLTX

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX - Free Report) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,451,628 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,355,640 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.81% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics worth $64,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,532 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 115.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MLTX stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.04. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.60 and a quick ratio of 8.60.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 68,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,367,145.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,774,893 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,553,357.86. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $971,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,824,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,881,025.93. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 344,800 shares of company stock worth $6,820,071. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

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