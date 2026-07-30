Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,314,909 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 175,582 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.34% of American Express worth $700,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,464,868 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $10,900,528,000 after purchasing an additional 369,967 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,023,482 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $3,338,238,000 after buying an additional 141,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in American Express by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,850,298 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,904,218,000 after buying an additional 558,533 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in American Express by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,780,424,000 after buying an additional 2,393,340 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $2,464,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $330.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $288.34 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm's 50-day moving average is $333.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.98.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $328.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered American Express from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $372.95.

Read Our Latest Report on American Express

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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