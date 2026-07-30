Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,813,413 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 48,053 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.96% of TE Connectivity worth $587,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TE Connectivity alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,421,283 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $8,741,226,000 after acquiring an additional 168,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,105,219 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,981,572,000 after acquiring an additional 76,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,284,933 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,425,669,000 after acquiring an additional 161,967 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,058,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,403,794 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,001,907,000 after purchasing an additional 144,353 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Evercore reiterated an "in-line" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 3.6%

TEL stock opened at $206.63 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $252.56. The business's 50-day moving average is $205.96 and its 200 day moving average is $214.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TE Connectivity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TE Connectivity wasn't on the list.

While TE Connectivity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here