Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,091 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,684 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,180,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,402,265,000 after purchasing an additional 536,265 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,829,140 shares of the company's stock worth $1,082,487,000 after buying an additional 449,815 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,084,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $982,196,000 after buying an additional 2,016,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,628,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $723,175,000 after buying an additional 109,556 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,431,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $657,209,000 after acquiring an additional 612,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.62. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $22.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.75 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Archer Daniels Midland's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

Key Stories Impacting Archer Daniels Midland

Here are the key news stories impacting Archer Daniels Midland this week:

Positive Sentiment: ADM reported adjusted EPS of $1.84, well above the approximately $1.42-$1.44 analyst consensus and nearly double the $0.93 reported a year earlier. Net earnings were $908 million, or adjusted net earnings of $895 million. Archer Daniels Midland Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

ADM reported adjusted EPS of $1.84, well above the approximately $1.42-$1.44 analyst consensus and nearly double the $0.93 reported a year earlier. Net earnings were $908 million, or adjusted net earnings of $895 million. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to approximately $5.15-$5.60, up from its prior $4.15-$4.70 range and above the roughly $4.63 analyst consensus. This was ADM’s second outlook increase for the year. ADM Raises Annual Profit Forecast

The company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to approximately $5.15-$5.60, up from its prior $4.15-$4.70 range and above the roughly $4.63 analyst consensus. This was ADM’s second outlook increase for the year. Positive Sentiment: Management cited strong oilseed crushing margins, improved soybean-processing prospects, stronger ethanol results and robust biofuels demand. New U.S. biofuels policy is increasing confidence that biofuels can become a more important earnings driver. Biofuels Boom Powers Another ADM Outlook Raise

Management cited strong oilseed crushing margins, improved soybean-processing prospects, stronger ethanol results and robust biofuels demand. New U.S. biofuels policy is increasing confidence that biofuels can become a more important earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue increased 7.2% year over year to $22.68 billion, but was slightly below the $22.75 billion consensus estimate. The earnings beat and higher-margin mix appear more important to investors than the modest sales shortfall. ADM Earnings Report and Conference Call

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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