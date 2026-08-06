Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc $SMA

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (NYSE:SMA - Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,012 shares of the healthcare company's stock after selling 166,106 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.44% of Smartstop Self Storage REIT worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Smartstop Self Storage REIT during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Smartstop Self Storage REIT during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMA. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smartstop Self Storage REIT has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SMA

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Price Performance

SMA opened at $33.93 on Thursday. Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.56 million. Smartstop Self Storage REIT had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 4.38%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.1359 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Smartstop Self Storage REIT's previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Smartstop Self Storage REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,086.67%.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Company Profile

Symmetry Medical Inc (Symmetry) is a medical device solutions company, including surgical instruments, orthopedic implants, and sterilization cases and trays. The Company designs, develops and offers worldwide production and supply chain capabilities for these products to customers in the orthopedic industry, and other medical device markets (including but not limited to arthroscopy, dental, laparoscopy, osteobiologic, and endoscopy segments). It also manufactures specialized non-healthcare products, primarily in the aerospace industry.

Further Reading

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