Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 11,113 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,223 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.60% of CSW Industrials worth $25,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 24.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 252 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of CSW stock opened at $344.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.83. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.45 and a 52-week high of $348.51. The business's fifty day moving average is $281.48 and its 200 day moving average is $283.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.70.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $350.65 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. CSW Industrials's payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.52, for a total value of $419,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,832. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut CSW Industrials from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CSW Industrials from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSW Industrials presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $347.57.

View Our Latest Report on CSW

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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