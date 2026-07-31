Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 162,065 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820,796 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 162,065 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.31% of Union Pacific worth $441,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 40.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,606 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,528,426 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $351,660,000 after acquiring an additional 105,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $320.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $289.15 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $210.84 and a twelve month high of $315.99. The stock's 50 day moving average is $277.08 and its 200-day moving average is $260.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 38.46%. Union Pacific's revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific's previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Union Pacific's payout ratio is 44.70%.

Union Pacific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific increased its quarterly dividend by 3% to $1.42 per share , payable September 30 to shareholders of record August 31. The company has now paid common-stock dividends for 127 consecutive years, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile. Union Pacific Corporation Announces 3% Dividend Increase for Third Quarter 2026

Union Pacific increased its quarterly dividend by 3% to , payable September 30 to shareholders of record August 31. The company has now paid common-stock dividends for 127 consecutive years, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights Union Pacific’s earnings beat, improving rail volumes and continued merger momentum. The company’s latest reported quarter included adjusted earnings of $3.41 per share versus a $3.26 estimate, with revenue up 11.5% year over year to $6.86 billion.

Recent coverage highlights Union Pacific’s earnings beat, improving rail volumes and continued merger momentum. The company’s latest reported quarter included adjusted earnings of $3.41 per share versus a $3.26 estimate, with revenue up 11.5% year over year to $6.86 billion. Positive Sentiment: Hedge-fund preference for Union Pacific over Canadian Pacific, along with Bernstein maintaining a Buy rating and Baird raising its price target to $344, supports the bullish view that the railroad’s earnings outlook and proposed Norfolk Southern combination could create substantial long-term value. Hedge Funds Favor Union Pacific Over Canadian Pacific

Hedge-fund preference for Union Pacific over Canadian Pacific, along with Bernstein maintaining a Buy rating and Baird raising its price target to $344, supports the bullish view that the railroad’s earnings outlook and proposed Norfolk Southern combination could create substantial long-term value. Neutral Sentiment: Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern executives say recent additions to their merger application address competition concerns and would improve service, lower costs and shift freight from trucks to rail. Approval remains uncertain, making the deal a potentially significant but unresolved catalyst. CEOs of UP and NS Discuss Rail Merger Filing

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern executives say recent additions to their merger application address competition concerns and would improve service, lower costs and shift freight from trucks to rail. Approval remains uncertain, making the deal a potentially significant but unresolved catalyst. Negative Sentiment: BNSF’s CEO continues to argue that Union Pacific’s proposed approximately $85 billion merger with Norfolk Southern would be anticompetitive and could increase transcontinental rates and prices. The criticism underscores the regulatory and political obstacles that may be pressuring the stock today. BNSF CEO Assails New Rail Merger Filing

BNSF’s CEO continues to argue that Union Pacific’s proposed approximately $85 billion merger with Norfolk Southern would be anticompetitive and could increase transcontinental rates and prices. The criticism underscores the regulatory and political obstacles that may be pressuring the stock today. Negative Sentiment: At roughly 23 times earnings and near its one-year high, Union Pacific’s valuation leaves less room for disappointment. Investors may be taking profits while awaiting clearer evidence that the merger can overcome opposition and secure regulatory approval.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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