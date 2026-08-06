Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 187,485 Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG - Free Report) by 452.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,941 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 187,485 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.12% of BrightSpring Health Services worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 11.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 147,280 shares of the company's stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTSG. Raymond James Financial started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $70.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Up 0.4%

BTSG opened at $63.02 on Thursday. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company's 50-day moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BrightSpring Health Services

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 130,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $7,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,194,503 shares in the company, valued at $70,177,051.25. This represents a 9.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $2,056,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 131,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,751,945. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

BrightSpring Health Services Profile

BrightSpring Health Services NASDAQ: BTSG is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company's operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient's home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

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