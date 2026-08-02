Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 21,709 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,954 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,709 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.44% of Medpace worth $60,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Medpace alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 64.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $577.11 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $373.00 and a 1 year high of $677.90. The firm's 50 day moving average is $507.61 and its 200-day moving average is $493.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.27. Medpace had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 110.15%. The business had revenue of $707.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Medpace's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,154,350. This trade represents a 44.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 62,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,790,400. The trade was a 10.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,087 shares of company stock valued at $16,203,054. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners set a $620.00 price target on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medpace from $547.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the company from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $584.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Medpace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Medpace wasn't on the list.

While Medpace currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here