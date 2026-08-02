Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 23,553 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS - Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,809 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 23,553 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.43% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $51,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 560,685 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,997,000 after buying an additional 47,608 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.3% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,885,292 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $117,680,000 after buying an additional 59,809 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,566 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $68,697,000 after acquiring an additional 36,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter worth $19,429,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $65.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.37 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.38.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $397.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.66 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 25.92%.Equity Lifestyle Properties's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 104.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group set a $65.00 price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.70.

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Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

Further Reading

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