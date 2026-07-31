Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 264,833 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR $GPCR

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,354,981 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 264,833 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 7.56% of Structure Therapeutics worth $258,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Structure Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPCR. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Structure Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.55.

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Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5%

GPCR stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -56.86 and a beta of -1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.30. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $94.90.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics NASDAQ: GPCR is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small‐molecule therapies that target G protein‐coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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