Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 302,191 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,883,212 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 302,191 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 4.86% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C worth $925,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter worth $297,358,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $208,238,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $195,762,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 26.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,665,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $396,626,000 after buying an additional 981,047 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Price Performance

FWONK stock opened at $101.82 on Thursday. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $80.15 and a 1 year high of $109.36. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.44. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.71.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $683.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $9,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,459.68. This represents a 51.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,044,773.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,503.10. The trade was a 42.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 4.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWONK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FWONK

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

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