Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 389,147 Shares of Constellium SE $CSTM

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM - Free Report) by 775.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,301 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 389,147 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.32% of Constellium worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 6,985.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Constellium by 53.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Constellium

In other Constellium news, SVP Nicolas Brun sold 26,661 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $902,474.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 104,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,560.35. This represents a 20.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ormerod sold 8,000 shares of Constellium stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 24,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $870,803.73. The trade was a 24.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 55,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,480 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $39.00 target price on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Constellium from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellium from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Constellium from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.80.

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Constellium Trading Up 4.2%

NYSE:CSTM opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.73 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 51.66%. Constellium's revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

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