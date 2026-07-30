Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 3,907,981 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,497,366 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,907,981 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.11% of Boston Scientific worth $1,035,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore set a $65.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.86 , above the $0.83 consensus estimate, while revenue of $5.442 billion exceeded expectations of roughly $5.36 billion. Sales increased 7.5% year over year, led by 8.3% growth in Cardiovascular and strong international performance. Boston Scientific announces results for second quarter 2026

Boston Scientific reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , above the $0.83 consensus estimate, while revenue of exceeded expectations of roughly $5.36 billion. Sales increased 7.5% year over year, led by 8.3% growth in Cardiovascular and strong international performance. Positive Sentiment: The company completed a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase program and announced a $1.5 billion investment in MiRus, including an option to acquire its transcatheter aortic valve replacement business. These actions could support long-term growth and per-share results. Boston Scientific Q2 revenue rises to $5.442 billion

The company completed a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase program and announced a $1.5 billion investment in MiRus, including an option to acquire its transcatheter aortic valve replacement business. These actions could support long-term growth and per-share results. Neutral Sentiment: Boston Scientific is beginning a global restructuring program expected to cost $700 million to $800 million through 2029, with anticipated headcount reductions and potential annual cost savings of about $500 million. Near-term charges may weigh on results, while savings could improve margins later. Boston Scientific expects headcount reductions amid restructuring initiative

Boston Scientific is beginning a global restructuring program expected to cost $700 million to $800 million through 2029, with anticipated headcount reductions and potential annual cost savings of about $500 million. Near-term charges may weigh on results, while savings could improve margins later. Negative Sentiment: The company reduced full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.28–$3.32 from $3.34–$3.41, below the approximately $3.36 consensus. Third-quarter EPS and revenue guidance also trail analyst expectations.

The company reduced full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to from $3.34–$3.41, below the approximately $3.36 consensus. Third-quarter EPS and revenue guidance also trail analyst expectations. Negative Sentiment: Management cited softer-than-expected Watchman demand, unexpected challenges in the heart-implant market and competition affecting the electrophysiology business. The lower outlook overshadowed the quarterly beat and raised concerns about growth execution. Boston Scientific trims annual profit forecast on softer Watchman device demand

Management cited softer-than-expected Watchman demand, unexpected challenges in the heart-implant market and competition affecting the electrophysiology business. The lower outlook overshadowed the quarterly beat and raised concerns about growth execution. Negative Sentiment: Analysts responded by cutting price targets, including BTIG to $60 from $65, although it maintained a Buy rating. BTIG lowers Boston Scientific price target

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.73. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Boston Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.280-3.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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