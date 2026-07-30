Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 480,104 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,703,179 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 480,104 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.39% of Walt Disney worth $646,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 31.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $14,355,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.38.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4%

DIS stock opened at $98.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $170.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.39 and a 200-day moving average of $102.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target to $135 from $145 but maintained a Buy rating, implying substantial potential upside from current levels. The continued positive rating suggests confidence in Disney’s longer-term recovery. Benzinga reference

Citigroup lowered its price target to $135 from $145 but maintained a rating, implying substantial potential upside from current levels. The continued positive rating suggests confidence in Disney’s longer-term recovery. Positive Sentiment: Disney is investing at least $30 million in projects outside its theme parks, while Disney Vacation Club is offering new summer member benefits. These initiatives could support resort spending, membership engagement and recurring revenue. Disney World investment article

Disney is investing at least $30 million in projects outside its theme parks, while Disney Vacation Club is offering new summer member benefits. These initiatives could support resort spending, membership engagement and recurring revenue. Positive Sentiment: Disney is reportedly considering a new Home Alone film involving Macaulay Culkin, potentially giving the company another recognizable franchise opportunity, although no project has been confirmed. Home Alone report

Disney is reportedly considering a new Home Alone film involving Macaulay Culkin, potentially giving the company another recognizable franchise opportunity, although no project has been confirmed. Neutral Sentiment: Disney plans to replace Microsoft GitHub Copilot with OpenAI’s Codex. The move highlights efforts to improve use of artificial-intelligence tools, but its financial impact is not yet clear. Disney AI tools article

Disney plans to replace Microsoft GitHub Copilot with OpenAI’s Codex. The move highlights efforts to improve use of artificial-intelligence tools, but its financial impact is not yet clear. Negative Sentiment: Disney is reportedly conducting another round of cuts at Pixar. While the reductions may lower costs, additional layoffs at a key creative studio raise concerns about animation output, morale and the strength of future film releases. Pixar cuts article

Disney is reportedly conducting another round of cuts at Pixar. While the reductions may lower costs, additional layoffs at a key creative studio raise concerns about animation output, morale and the strength of future film releases. Negative Sentiment: Analysts expect earnings growth in Disney’s upcoming report, but recent previews say the company lacks the combination of factors typically associated with an earnings beat. That caution may be limiting enthusiasm ahead of results. Disney earnings preview

Analysts expect earnings growth in Disney’s upcoming report, but recent previews say the company lacks the combination of factors typically associated with an earnings beat. That caution may be limiting enthusiasm ahead of results. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group trimmed its FY2027 EPS forecast slightly to $7.46 from $7.47, adding to evidence that analysts are making modestly more cautious estimates. Disney analyst estimate report

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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