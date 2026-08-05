Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 64,455 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 108.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,079 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 64,455 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the company's stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company's stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company's stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% during the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 412 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company's stock.

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Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.59. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $74.54 and a 1-year high of $99.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 464.63%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $100.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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