Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 648,407 Shares of Vale S.A. $VALE

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Free Report) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,763,906 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 648,407 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Vale were worth $28,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 2,055 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 15,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $17.94.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). Vale had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.11%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3088 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Vale's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vale from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vale from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vale

Vale Profile

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

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