Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 86,543 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,069 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 86,543 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.66. The firm has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $66.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.120 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.30.

View Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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