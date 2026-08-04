Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 92,691 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. $DFH

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE:DFH - Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,876,795 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 92,691 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.04% of Dream Finders Homes worth $26,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 4,853.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFH. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.00.

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Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:DFH opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 3.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes is a residential homebuilder that specializes in the design, marketing and construction of single‐family homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates a semi‐custom building model that allows homebuyers to select from a range of floor plans and interior finishes, blending the efficiency of production building with the appeal of personalized design options. Dream Finders Homes emphasizes customer engagement through design studios and online tools, guiding buyers through each stage of the homebuilding process from lot selection to move-in.

Since its founding in 2015, Dream Finders Homes has focused on master‐planned and mixed-use communities, often collaborating with community developers to create integrated neighborhoods.

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