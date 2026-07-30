Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 98,134 Shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Free Report) TSE: GIL by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,593,203 shares of the textile maker's stock after acquiring an additional 98,134 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 5.72% of Gildan Activewear worth $589,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3,516.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 14,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 448 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank reissued a "sector outperform" rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Gildan Activewear from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.21.

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Gildan Activewear Price Performance

NYSE:GIL opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.11. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The company's 50-day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.56.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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