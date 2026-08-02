Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 3,710,966 Erasca, Inc. $ERAS

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,710,966 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.19% of Erasca as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Erasca by 594.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 396,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 339,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Erasca by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,835,642 shares of the company's stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 77,790 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Erasca by 423.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 244,332 shares of the company's stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 197,637 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Erasca by 39.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,360 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Erasca by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 172,226 shares of the company's stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company's stock.

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Erasca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $18.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.66. Erasca, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $24.28.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Erasca News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Erasca this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms reminded investors that August 10, 2026 is the deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in a securities class action covering purchases of Erasca shares from January 14, 2025, through April 26, 2026. These announcements are largely investor-solicitation notices rather than separate new lawsuits. Bronstein Gewirtz Grossman class action announcement

Multiple law firms reminded investors that August 10, 2026 is the deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in a securities class action covering purchases of Erasca shares from January 14, 2025, through April 26, 2026. These announcements are largely investor-solicitation notices rather than separate new lawsuits. Negative Sentiment: The pending class action alleges that Erasca and certain senior executives misled investors about ERAS-0015’s competitive advantages, safety profile and intellectual-property protection. The allegations reportedly include claims that investors were given an overly favorable view of the program while the company raised approximately $258.8 million. Hagens Berman Erasca investigation

The pending class action alleges that Erasca and certain senior executives misled investors about ERAS-0015’s competitive advantages, safety profile and intellectual-property protection. The allegations reportedly include claims that investors were given an overly favorable view of the program while the company raised approximately $258.8 million. Negative Sentiment: The litigation creates legal, financial and reputational risks for Erasca (ERAS), while potentially increasing investor uncertainty around ERAS-0015’s development prospects and commercial opportunity. The provided reports do not indicate a new company response or court finding, and the allegations have not been proven. Hagens Berman patent and safety risks announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERAS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Erasca from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Erasca from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Erasca from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $16.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.64.

View Our Latest Report on Erasca

Erasca Profile

Erasca, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company focuses on small molecule therapeutics that target critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and survival, with a primary emphasis on inhibitors of the MAPK pathway. Erasca's approach is designed to deliver oral, targeted therapies that address both oncogene‐driven and immuno‐oncology indications, aiming to improve outcomes for patients with unmet medical needs.

Erasca's pipeline comprises multiple development candidates, including small molecule inhibitors engineered to disrupt key nodes in cancer cell signaling.

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