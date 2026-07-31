Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,062,820 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 155,793 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.70% of Dynatrace worth $187,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DT. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Dynatrace by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,809,223 shares of the company's stock worth $584,649,000 after buying an additional 1,160,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,664,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $462,193,000 after acquiring an additional 101,994 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,999,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $346,716,000 after acquiring an additional 659,792 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 706.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,801,507 shares of the company's stock worth $251,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 461.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,238,938 shares of the company's stock worth $230,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,910 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $44.11 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.01. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $531.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $521.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Dynatrace from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DT

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

Further Reading

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