Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA - Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,385 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.48% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $28,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $489,000. Amundi increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4,072.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 637,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $17,659,000 after buying an additional 622,217 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 49.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 48,781 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $29,458,000 after buying an additional 102,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $36.00.

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Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $35.90 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 6.78%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.700 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company's product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

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