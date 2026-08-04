Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Belden Inc $BDC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC - Free Report) by 351.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,674 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 121,210 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.40% of Belden worth $17,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,865 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the first quarter worth $264,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 131,807 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 18.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,028 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 273.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

Belden Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Belden stock opened at $123.27 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $110.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.12. Belden Inc has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. Belden had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm had revenue of $750.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Belden's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Belden has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Belden's dividend payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Belden in a report on Friday. Fox Advisors raised shares of Belden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Belden from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $156.25.

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About Belden

Belden, formerly Belden Inc NYSE: BDC, was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

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