Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,291,311 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 45,199 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 9.69% of Teleflex worth $513,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 478.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,131 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $287,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,776 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $180,470,000 after purchasing an additional 22,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,665 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $152,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,684 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $120,312,000 after purchasing an additional 94,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 969,000 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $118,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teleflex from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $147.70.

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Teleflex Stock Performance

TFX stock opened at $134.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $100.18 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $130.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.91 million. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 35.88%.Teleflex's revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.96%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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