Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. $KOD

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD - Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,325,457 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 325,457 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.12% of Kodiak Sciences worth $50,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,221.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 256.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $41.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.19. The business's fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $47.84.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Kodiak Sciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California, that focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies for retinal diseases. The company's proprietary technology centers on antibody biopolymer conjugates (ABCs), which are designed to extend durability, enhance tissue penetration and improve the safety profile of existing therapeutic modalities. Kodiak's research and development efforts target conditions such as wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and other serious ophthalmic disorders.

The lead product candidate in Kodiak's pipeline is KSI-301, an anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate administered via intravitreal injection.

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