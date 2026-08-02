Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stake in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924,838 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 205,637 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.23% of TechnipFMC worth $63,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company's stock.

Key TechnipFMC News

Here are the key news stories impacting TechnipFMC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Adjusted earnings were $0.91 per share versus the $0.80 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $2.76 billion, above the $2.68 billion estimate. EPS also increased from $0.68 a year earlier. TechnipFMC Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Adjusted earnings were $0.91 per share versus the $0.80 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $2.76 billion, above the $2.68 billion estimate. EPS also increased from $0.68 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and net income accelerated: Revenue rose 9% year over year to $2.76 billion and increased 10.8% sequentially. Net income climbed to $362.7 million from $260.5 million in the prior quarter, supporting the bullish investor reaction. TechnipFMC plc 2026 Q2 Results Earnings Call Presentation

Revenue rose 9% year over year to $2.76 billion and increased 10.8% sequentially. Net income climbed to $362.7 million from $260.5 million in the prior quarter, supporting the bullish investor reaction. Positive Sentiment: Profitability remained robust: TechnipFMC reported a 10.62% net margin and 34.06% return on equity, reinforcing the view that the company is converting revenue growth into meaningful earnings. FMC Technologies Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

TechnipFMC reported a 10.62% net margin and 34.06% return on equity, reinforcing the view that the company is converting revenue growth into meaningful earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year outlook is broadly in line with expectations: TechnipFMC issued 2026 revenue guidance of $10.4 billion to $10.9 billion, compared with consensus of $10.6 billion. The available update did not provide a specific EPS guidance figure, limiting the upside from the outlook itself. TechnipFMC Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FTI. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Read Our Latest Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Trading Up 4.0%

FTI stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.98. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $77.92.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.28%.The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. TechnipFMC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

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