Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,348,127 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 186,956 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 7.48% of Revvity worth $731,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVTY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,382,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Revvity by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,844,464 shares of the company's stock worth $275,202,000 after acquiring an additional 650,083 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Revvity by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,259,286 shares of the company's stock worth $198,636,000 after acquiring an additional 507,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Revvity by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $252,727,000 after purchasing an additional 486,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Revvity during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,411,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVTY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Revvity in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Revvity from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $108.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RVTY

Revvity Price Performance

RVTY stock opened at $113.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.22 and a 12 month high of $118.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.75.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.07 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 8.26%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

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