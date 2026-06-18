Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,416,425 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 465,401 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.89% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $673,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL opened at $301.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.14 and a 200-day moving average of $285.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $232.10 and a 12-month high of $366.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Key Royal Caribbean Cruises News

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on RCL shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Freedom Capital raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $345.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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