Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,095,393 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 69,578 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.85% of Veralto worth $185,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,720,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,071,035,000 after purchasing an additional 270,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,249,875 shares of the company's stock worth $720,876,000 after purchasing an additional 126,814 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Veralto by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,150,388 shares of the company's stock worth $543,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Veralto by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,595,043 shares of the company's stock worth $458,493,000 after purchasing an additional 272,036 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Veralto by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,797,526 shares of the company's stock worth $335,785,000 after purchasing an additional 531,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $674,215.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,085 shares in the company, valued at $11,788,075. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veralto Stock Down 4.0%

VLTO stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $88.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Veralto Corporation has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Veralto had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Veralto's dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veralto from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Veralto from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $111.00 target price on Veralto in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VLTO

Key Headlines Impacting Veralto

Here are the key news stories impacting Veralto this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their targets. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed its “outperform” rating and increased its price target from $115 to $120, implying substantial upside. Citigroup also raised its target from $102 to $107, although it retained a neutral rating. Analyst price-target updates

BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed its “outperform” rating and increased its price target from $115 to $120, implying substantial upside. Citigroup also raised its target from $102 to $107, although it retained a neutral rating. Positive Sentiment: Veralto beat second-quarter expectations and raised its outlook. Adjusted earnings were $1.11 per share versus the approximately $1.01 consensus, while revenue increased 7.5% year over year to $1.47 billion, topping estimates. Management raised fiscal 2026 earnings guidance to $4.35–$4.43 per share, above the prior analyst consensus. Water Quality led growth, while tariff refunds also supported profit. Veralto Q2 earnings report

Adjusted earnings were $1.11 per share versus the approximately $1.01 consensus, while revenue increased 7.5% year over year to $1.47 billion, topping estimates. Management raised fiscal 2026 earnings guidance to $4.35–$4.43 per share, above the prior analyst consensus. Water Quality led growth, while tariff refunds also supported profit. Positive Sentiment: Growth prospects remain favorable. Management commentary highlighted industrial expansion and data-center-related demand as potential tailwinds, particularly for Veralto’s water analytics and treatment businesses. VLTO Q2 Deep Dive: Data Center Tailwinds and Industrial Growth Drive Outlook

Management commentary highlighted industrial expansion and data-center-related demand as potential tailwinds, particularly for Veralto’s water analytics and treatment businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term guidance was largely in line. Third-quarter earnings guidance of $1.06–$1.09 per share brackets the roughly $1.07 consensus, limiting the immediate upside surprise. The broader analyst consensus remains “hold,” with an average target near $106.33.

Third-quarter earnings guidance of $1.06–$1.09 per share brackets the roughly $1.07 consensus, limiting the immediate upside surprise. The broader analyst consensus remains “hold,” with an average target near $106.33. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and insider selling may be limiting enthusiasm. VLTO trades at approximately 24 times earnings, while CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 shares for about $674,000. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing its significance, but it may still create a modest overhang. SEC insider transaction filing

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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