Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,755,645 shares of the company's stock after selling 194,603 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace comprises about 0.8% of Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.94% of Howmet Aerospace worth $1,769,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 475,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,916,000 after buying an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,975 shares of the company's stock worth $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 752.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 65,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $273.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $269.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.02. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.45 and a 1-year high of $295.28.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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