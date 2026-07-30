Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,961,343 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 57,395 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.71% of Intuit worth $848,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,156,152,000 after purchasing an additional 296,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,062,848 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,653,092,000 after buying an additional 180,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614,539 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,369,488,000 after buying an additional 87,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,100,857 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,378,912,000 after buying an additional 60,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $333.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.87. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.84 and a 1-year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. Intuit's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Intuit's payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Trending Headlines about Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit’s latest reported quarter showed resilient financial performance: revenue rose 10.4% year over year to $8.56 billion and adjusted earnings of $12.80 per share exceeded consensus estimates. Management maintained fiscal 2026 guidance, which may be supporting the rebound. Intuit investor attention article

Intuit’s latest reported quarter showed resilient financial performance: revenue rose 10.4% year over year to $8.56 billion and adjusted earnings of $12.80 per share exceeded consensus estimates. Management maintained fiscal 2026 guidance, which may be supporting the rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit is attracting elevated investor attention, but the Zacks article does not identify a new fundamental catalyst. Broader U.S. equities were also weaker ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision and major technology earnings, creating a mixed market backdrop for INTU. Equities lower ahead of Fed decision article

Intuit is attracting elevated investor attention, but the Zacks article does not identify a new fundamental catalyst. Broader U.S. equities were also weaker ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision and major technology earnings, creating a mixed market backdrop for INTU. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen downgraded Intuit to Hold from Buy, citing a near-term catalyst path that appears more negative than positive and could limit a recovery in the shares. The downgrade reinforces concerns that lowered TurboTax growth guidance may continue to weigh on valuation. TD Cowen Intuit downgrade article

TD Cowen downgraded Intuit to Hold from Buy, citing a near-term catalyst path that appears more negative than positive and could limit a recovery in the shares. The downgrade reinforces concerns that lowered TurboTax growth guidance may continue to weigh on valuation. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized a securities class-action lawsuit against Intuit and certain officers. The allegations claim the company overstated the strength and sustainability of its tax-related operations, particularly TurboTax, while failing to disclose customer losses, competitive pressure and pricing challenges. Investors who purchased securities between August 22, 2025, and May 20, 2026, have until September 8, 2026, to seek lead-plaintiff status. These announcements increase headline, legal and reputational risk, although the allegations have not been proven. Intuit class action lawsuit article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Freedom Capital downgraded Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $462.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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