Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,413,854 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,208 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.28% of Philip Morris International worth $729,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $199.04 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $207.76. The company has a market cap of $310.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.38. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $183.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 163.41% and a net margin of 11.06%.The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 84.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research set a $221.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $204.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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