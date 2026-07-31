Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,215,634 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,159 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 1,215,634 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.21% of Amgen worth $389,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 331.6% during the first quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $357.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Key Stories Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP issued a positive opinion supporting broader use of Amgen’s cholesterol drug Repatha in high-risk adults without a prior heart attack or stroke. The recommendation, based on Phase 3 data showing a significant reduction in major cardiovascular events, could expand Repatha’s addressable market in Europe pending final regulatory approval. Amgen Wins Backing In Europe For Broader Repatha Use

The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP issued a positive opinion supporting broader use of Amgen’s cholesterol drug Repatha in high-risk adults without a prior heart attack or stroke. The recommendation, based on Phase 3 data showing a significant reduction in major cardiovascular events, could expand Repatha’s addressable market in Europe pending final regulatory approval. Positive Sentiment: Amgen declared a quarterly dividend of $2.52 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record on August 21. The announcement reinforces the company’s income appeal and signals continued confidence in cash generation. Amgen Announces 2026 Third Quarter Dividend

Amgen declared a quarterly dividend of $2.52 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record on August 21. The announcement reinforces the company’s income appeal and signals continued confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Amgen’s experimental monthly weight-loss medicine has six Phase 3 trials underway. Success could give the company a significant entry point into the rapidly growing obesity-drug market and provide a long-term growth catalyst, although the program remains unproven. Amgen Weight-Loss Drug Pipeline

Amgen’s experimental monthly weight-loss medicine has six Phase 3 trials underway. Success could give the company a significant entry point into the rapidly growing obesity-drug market and provide a long-term growth catalyst, although the program remains unproven. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are moderately optimistic after Amgen’s strong longer-term performance, but valuation assessments are mixed: discounted-cash-flow analysis indicates upside, while market multiples appear closer to fair value. Investors are also awaiting further detail on second-quarter operating metrics.

Analysts are moderately optimistic after Amgen’s strong longer-term performance, but valuation assessments are mixed: discounted-cash-flow analysis indicates upside, while market multiples appear closer to fair value. Investors are also awaiting further detail on second-quarter operating metrics. Negative Sentiment: Barclays maintained an Equal Weight/Hold rating and raised its price target only to $360, below Amgen’s recent trading level. The target implies limited near-term upside and reflects caution after the stock’s sizable advance. Barclays Keeps Hold Rating on Amgen

Barclays maintained an Equal Weight/Hold rating and raised its price target only to $360, below Amgen’s recent trading level. The target implies limited near-term upside and reflects caution after the stock’s sizable advance. Negative Sentiment: Amgen’s obesity-drug ambitions face formidable competition from established Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk products. Investors may remain cautious until clinical data demonstrate that Amgen’s candidate can compete on efficacy, safety, dosing convenience, and commercialization.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $387.64 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.77 and a 1-year high of $398.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $355.69 and a 200-day moving average of $353.55.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. Amgen's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.15%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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