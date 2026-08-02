Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 144,400 Shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC - Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424,963 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 144,400 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.99% of NAPCO Security Technologies worth $56,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 510.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,768 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NAPCO Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 239.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,314 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 158,984 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 59,331 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 31,516 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NAPCO Security Technologies Stock Up 2.0%

NSSC stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.44.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. NAPCO Security Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $49.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered NAPCO Security Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NAPCO Security Technologies

NAPCO Security Technologies Company Profile

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: NSSC is a designer and manufacturer of electronic security solutions for commercial and residential applications. The company's product portfolio spans intrusion and fire alarm control panels, alarm communicators, access control locks and readers, as well as a broad range of peripheral modules and integrated security accessories. NAPCO's offerings are engineered to deliver scalable, networked security systems suitable for new installations and retrofit projects alike.

Key product lines include hybrid alarm control panels that support both wired and wireless peripherals, cellular and IP alarm communicators for reliable central station reporting, and the acclaimed “Alarm Lock” series of standalone and networked electronic door locks.

Further Reading

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