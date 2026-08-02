Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 17,662 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO - Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,355 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 17,662 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.35% of Lincoln Electric worth $47,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $985,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,257 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 845 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total transaction of $232,214.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,954.39. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company's stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of LECO stock opened at $261.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's 50 day moving average is $259.82 and its 200 day moving average is $263.69. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.22 and a 12-month high of $310.00.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 12.35%.The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric's payout ratio is 31.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lincoln Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lincoln Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $299.38.

View Our Latest Report on Lincoln Electric

Key Headlines Impacting Lincoln Electric

Here are the key news stories impacting Lincoln Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat estimates: Lincoln Electric reported adjusted earnings of $2.93 per share , above the consensus estimate of $2.81 and up from $2.60 in the year-ago quarter. Lincoln Electric Holdings Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Lincoln Electric reported adjusted earnings of , above the consensus estimate of $2.81 and up from $2.60 in the year-ago quarter. Positive Sentiment: Revenue substantially exceeded forecasts: Sales reached $1.22 billion , compared with analyst expectations of approximately $1.17 billion, representing 12% year-over-year growth. Lincoln Electric Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Sales reached , compared with analyst expectations of approximately $1.17 billion, representing 12% year-over-year growth. Positive Sentiment: Record operating performance: Management described the quarter as a record period for sales, profitability, earnings and cash flow, reinforcing the view that demand and execution remain favorable across the industrial products business. Lincoln Electric Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management described the quarter as a record period for sales, profitability, earnings and cash flow, reinforcing the view that demand and execution remain favorable across the industrial products business. Neutral Sentiment: Additional investor context: The earnings-call transcript and presentation provide management’s detailed discussion of quarterly results, business conditions and the outlook. Investors will likely focus on forward demand trends and any changes to full-year expectations. Lincoln Electric 2026 Q2 Results Earnings Call Presentation

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: LECO is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company's portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Founded in 1895 by John C.

See Also

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