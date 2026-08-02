Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 195,376 Shares of Vontier Corporation $VNT

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT - Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,652,081 shares of the company's stock after selling 195,376 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.17% of Vontier worth $58,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vontier alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Vontier by 5,897.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,099 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vontier by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company's stock.

Vontier Trading Up 0.9%

Vontier stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Vontier Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $737.21 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 37.88%. Vontier's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. Analysts predict that Vontier Corporation will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Vontier declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 25.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Vontier's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vontier from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vontier from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on VNT

Vontier Profile

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vontier, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vontier wasn't on the list.

While Vontier currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here